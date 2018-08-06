Travis Scott Thinks It Would Be ‘Great’ If Kylie Jenner Got Pregnant Again, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly super happy together, and are loving life as parents to their baby daughter, Stormi Webster. However, are they ready to have another child together?

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Travis Scott would allegedly be cool of Kylie Jenner got pregnant again. Sources tell the outlet that the rapper would be completely fine having another baby with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and thinks it would be great if they added to their family. However, he is reportedly also fine if it doesn’t happen.

“He feels that if it happens it would be great, if not he would be OK as well,” a source close to the couple stated. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s family would reportedly be happy if the makeup mogul had another child with Travis Scott, and allegedly believe that he is a wonderful father to baby Stormi.

“If she were to have another child, they would be very happy. They love Travis as a father, so the more the merrier.” The insider goes on to say that Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, would also be okay with the situation if it were to happen. “Whatever scenario happens, Kris is OK with it,” the source dished.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be stronger than ever following the birth of their child. Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the pair have worked out a great system that allows them to focus on their busy careers, have romantic time together, and still spend tons of quality time with baby Stormi.

The couple are said to be “hands-on parents” who love caring for their daughter, and that they’ve worked out a deal that allows at least one of them to be there for Stormi most of the time, despite Scott’s busy rap career, and Jenner’s responsibilities with her very successful cosmetic company.

“Kylie and Travis have a system: if one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible. Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting. They value their time with her, and also know it’s important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her,” an insider said of the couple.