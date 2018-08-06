WWE News: Glenn Jacobs Talks Mayoral Win, Says He Wanted To Prove ‘WWE Stars Are More Than Just Wrestlers’

When discussing Vince McMahon, Glenn Jacobs had to collect himself during his emotional response.

Last week, Glenn Jacobs, better known to the WWE universe as Kane, was elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Recently, Sports Illustrated spoke to Glenn Jacobs, and the former WWE champion was taken aback by his mayoral win. He told Sports Illustrated that the entire thing was humbling, and that the reason he won is because he has a great team around him. Jacobs stated that he always believed that he could win the mayoral race.

Glenn Jacobs has been a part of the WWE for the past 23 years, and when he was asked about his relationship with Vince McMahon, Sports Illustrated reported that a softhearted Jacobs had to compose himself while answering the question.

“Vince wants all of us to do well, no matter what we’re doing, because it reflects well on the company. On a personal level, between me and him, it’s important to me that he is proud of me. He’s done so much for me and for my family. He sent me a text that got me all choked up.”

The man known as Kane said that he was wanting to prove that any person willing to dedicate themselves to the advancement of the community could attain public office. Glenn Jacobs stated that he believes in America and that we’re a nation of people that are self-governors. He said that the idea that only a chosen few elites have the ability to make decisions is foreign to him and that he wanted to prove that someone like him belonged in office as much as any other individual. He then revealed to Sports Illustrated that his win was also a victory for the entire professional wrestling community.

“I was also out to prove that WWE stars are more than just wrestlers. We’re entertainers. We’re worldwide, internationally-known superstars. Anything that I can do to break that stereotype, I’m all about it.”

Glenn Jacobs then pointed out that WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also a worldwide top movie star. He added that former WWE president Linda McMahon, Vince’s wife, is the Small Business Administrator of the United States of America.

Jacobs said that his message is that of freedom and opportunity, the American dream. The former WWE champion stated that “despite all the flaws and all the warts we may have in this country, it’s the freedom and opportunity that make this country so special.”