Kenan Thompson From ‘Saturday Night Live’ And Model Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Child

They are now a happy family of four!

Saturday Night Live funnyman Kenan Thompson’s wife, model Christina Evangeline, recently gave birth to the couple’s second child.

Gianna Michelle was born in Florida on Tuesday, July 31, reported TMZ.

The bouncing baby girl weighed six pounds, six ounces when she entered this world.

Evangeline had just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, in a boomerang clip showing off her baby bump, only four days before the baby’s arrival.

“I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited,” she wrote as the caption.

Gianna is the couple’s second daughter — Georgia Marie was born on June 20, 2014.

Prior to his first daughter’s birth, Thompson told pal Seth Meyers that he was nervous about becoming “Papa Kenan.”

“I am terrified. I don’t know what to do with babies. Like, what do you feed it and, like, put it away or something” he joked on Late Night, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Thompson and Evangeline were reportedly introduced by talent manager Danny Estrada.

They exchanged wedding vows on November 11, 2011, in the Arctic Room of Atlanta’s famed Georgia Aquarium, reported Us Weekly.

“She was thrilled and a beautiful bride,” a source told the magazine about the big day, which featured Nick Cannon performing both DJ and MC duties at the reception.

According to her official website, 29-year-old Evangeline “loves volunteering, photography, and travel,” and is a wellness advisor who started an organization, Evermore, “where people can come together through grief and loss.”

The pretty brunette has one acting credit on IMDB, for the 2015 short, Mini Supreme.

Meanwhile, Thompson has been acting professionally since he was a teenager, playing various roles on Nickelodeon’s sketch-comedy series All That beginning in 1994. In 1996, the network gave Thompson and his good friend Kel Mitchell their own series, Kenan & Kel.

On the silver screen, he has played Russ Tyler in the Mighty Ducks franchise, Dexter Reed in Good Burger (which was based on an All That sketch), and the title role in Fat Albert.

us when you tell us she’s cute A post shared by Christina Evangeline (@yoevangeline) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:21pm PST

Since 2003, the 40-year-old has been a hilarious regular on Saturday Night Live. He has notably portrayed recurring real-life characters like Steve Harvey, Charles Barkley, Bill Cosby, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Al Sharpton.

He is the longest tenured cast member in the show’s history.

This year, Thompson was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on SNL.