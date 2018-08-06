Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have A Date Night In Malibu

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out in Malibu for a romantic date night over the weekend, and they looked casual as they were photographed by paparazzi.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie hit the town for a date night over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore dark blue shorts, black sneakers, and a gray short-sleeved t-shirt. He added a watch on his wrist and sunglasses to complete the look while wearing his long hair slicked back.

Meanwhile, Disick’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, donned black spandex bike shorts that showed off her long, tan legs, a crop top with a long-sleeved black blouse over it, which was tied at the waist, and a backpack purse. She wore her dark hair back in a bun and completed her look with white sneakers, a bracelet, and a gold necklace.

Scott Disick started off the night solo as he dined at Taverna Tony with a group of his friends before meeting up with Sofia Richie later in the night. The couple was also seen together earlier in the weekend as they were photographed taking Scott’s two older children, son Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 6, out for dinner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship has been heating up lately. The couple, who first started dating rumors last summer after being seen partying together on a yacht, went public with their romance back in September 2017. Since that time, there have been plenty of rumors about Disick and his much younger girlfriend.

One of the most recent rumors circulating about the pair claims that Scott is hoping that Sofia will soon agree to get pregnant with his child. Disick, who already has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly wants Richie to be his next child’s mother and is reportedly putting pressure on her to get pregnant.

“Scott is putting pressure on Sofia to have a baby. He’s crazy about her. He loves living a lavish lifestyle, and pushing Sofia to have a baby is a way into her wealthy family,” a source previously told Life & Style Magazine.

The insider went on to add that Scott Disick likes the appeal of Sofia Richie’s family money. Sofia, whose father is music icon Lionel Richie, comes from a wealthy family, and Disick is allegedly ready to do what it takes to continue living the lifestyle he became accustomed to while dating Kourtney Kardashian.

“He’ll do whatever it takes to continue living the lifestyle he’s become accustomed to,” the source stated.