Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Hands On’ Parenting, Stronger Than Ever Since Stormi’s Birth, Per ‘ET’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be going stronger than ever following the birth of their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and the couple are doing it all by being hands on parents to the little girl.

According to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have seemingly figured out how to balance their busy work responsibilities and their romantic relationship with their parenting duties.

Sources tell the outlet that the famous couple have it down when it comes to making time for each other, and with their baby girl, which includes them sharing parenting duties when one is busy with work related activities.

“The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn’t even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does,” an insider revealed, adding that baby Stormi is always receiving attention from at least one of her parents.

Meanwhile, both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are extremely busy. Kylie stars in her family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, runs a clothing line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and has a near billion dollar cosmetic business, and she’s not even 21-years-old yet.

home. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

All the while, Travis is busy recording new music all of the time. He recently released his brand new album, Astroworld, with Kylie right be his side, and has been traveling the globe for performances. He even raps about his daughter and girlfriend on his new track, SICKO MODE, saying, “Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took, baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b—-es shook.”

“Kylie and Travis have a system: if one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible. Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting. They value their time with her, and also know it’s important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her.”

The insider goes on to say that both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner “love” being parents to little Stormi, and that their daughter is the most important thing in their lives, adding that the couple is happier than they’ve ever been since the baby girl came into their lives.