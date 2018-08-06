Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Rivalry Is Out Of Control, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s sibling rivalry has reportedly exploded. The two sisters allegedly have been dissing each other left and right, as source claim things are getting bad between them.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s relationship is rocky at the moment. The siblings are said to be competing with each other over nearly everything, including fame, careers, and even their love lives.

Sources tell the outlet that the Jenner girls will fight over other things as well like their father, Caitlyn Jenner, their friends, or the attention the other one gets from fans and the media.

“They fight over friendships, boyfriends, their dad and who’s more successful,” an insider revealing, adding that Kendall is becoming jealous of Kylie. “She doesn’t like that her little sis is so rich off of makeup and gets more attention.”

In addition, Kylie Jenner allegedly “loves” to throw the fact that she has a stable relationship with Travis Scott, and an adorable daughter, Stormi, in Kendall Jenner’s face. Meanwhile, Kendall is said to get mad at her younger sister over the fact that she’ll raid her closet and steal her expensive clothes.

“Kylie loves to show Kendall how popular she is and what a great boyfriend and life she has. Kendall gets mad when Kylie tries to steal her friends from her and raids her closet of her designer clothes. When they were little, their parents had to buy two of everything – they were that jealous,” the source stated, adding “If they weren’t sisters, they probably wouldn’t even be friends.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is reportedly also envious of another one of her sisters, Kim Kardashian. The makeup mogul is said to be jealous of Kim’s sexy new figure, and has been hitting the gym using her older sibling as her inspiration to tone up her post-baby body.

Sources tell Hollywood Life, that Kylie believes Kim looks sexier than ever at age 37, and that the 20-year-old reality star is trying to copy Kardashian’s workout and diet routine in hopes of getting similar results for her own body.

“Kylie is getting major body inspiration from her big sister, yet again. Kim has always been a great role model and paved the way for everything Kylie has accomplished in life. Kylie agrees with the sisters that Kim looks sexier than ever, so she has been trying to replicate Kim’s routine,” an insider close to the reality star stated.