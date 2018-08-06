Kendall Jenner Accused Of Fleeing Scene, Her Doberman Allegedly Bit Small Child

Sources told 'TMZ' Jenner and her boyfriend Ben allegedly fled the scene after Kendall's dog bit a small child.

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons have been accused of fleeing the scene after her Doberman Pinscher allegedly bit a small child. Sources connected to law enforcements told TMZ a call came in on Sunday morning alleging a small child was bitten by a dog belonging to Kendall at the Beverly Glen Deli in L.A.

Sources told TMZ the mother and her young daughter were enjoying a meal on the patio of the restaurant. Ben and Kendall were also reported to have been sitting on the patio. Sources recalled Kendall’s harnessed dog, for reasons no one was sure of, bit the child.

The sources also told TMZ the child did not have any obvious puncture wounds from the dog bite. She was, however, taken inside the restaurant where the deli staff treated the injury by administering ice.

According to TMZ‘s sources, the small girl’s mother made her way back outside while the staff iced her daughter’s injury to confront Kendall and Ben. By the time she returned outside, Kendall and Ben had paid their bill and disappeared. The duo reportedly did not leave any note or contact information behind for the mother and her daughter.

After Ben and Kendall were accused to have fled the scene, a call to 911 was placed. The police have since kicked the call over to animal control. TMZ also notes that paramedics were not needed to treat the girl’s information.

Metro and several other media outlets have reached out to Kendall’s representatives for a comment regarding the accusation but have yet to get a response.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for fans and followers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to flood social media with their reactions to the accusation.

One user pointed out how “fishy” the entire story was as there was absolutely no information regarding what provoked the dog to bite her. The user noted it was “unlikely” the dog would have bitten the child for no reason.

A second user slammed Jenner for bringing her dog in public having knowledge it was aggressive based on some of her previous social media posts regarding her dog.

Jenner was also criticized for several other reasons including bringing a dog that clearly wasn’t a service dog to a restaurant and fleeing the scene instead of “taking responsibility.”

As those who follow Kendall on Instagram know, the TV personality has been the proud owner of the pooch for several months now. Back in May, she shared a picture of herself with the dog with the caption, “cute, but she’ll rip your face off.”

Kendall has also shared a video clip of her dog barking with the caption, “she’ll get yuh.”

It is the fact that Jenner’s captions on Instagram suggested the dog was aggressive that has resulted in so many people questioning why she would bring the dog into a public setting in the first place.