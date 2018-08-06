Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Steelbook Blu-Ray Has Been Announced

For fans craving a sequel, there is good news on that front as well.

Fans of the 90s Disney classic, Hocus Pocus, can soon grab a special edition 25th anniversary steelbook version of the movie, available exclusively at Best Buy on September 4, 2018. Movie Web points out that the steelbook release, pictured on various social media, borrows the image of Winifred Sanderson’s spell book as featured design for the casing.

This Hocus Pocus steelbook copy will retail for $29.99. Best Buy has yet to release full details on what exactly will be included with the 25th anniversary edition, such as any possible speacial features to come with the packaging. Some social media images suggest that it may come with a single dish and digital copy of the film. Indeed, fans of Hocus Pocus have much to look forward to. Not only is this new steelbook blu-ray hitting Best Buy shelves soon, but the company also announced in May 2018 that Freeform will also include a 25th anniversary extravaganza for Hocus Pocus as part of the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, reports Bloody Disgusting.

This year marks 25 years of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, and there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a fan of the film. For example, Best Buy is offering a Special Anniversary Edition of the film on SteelBook. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fHTzNp0oTn — Mr. J (@joshHsmith1991) August 3, 2018

Fans of this Halloween classic have gone back and forth on the possibility of a remake for quite some time now, including actress Bette Midler. The idea for seeing a Hocus Pocus 2 has been shelved in favor of a could-be remake. A least for now, a movie sequel doesn’t appear to be in the card. What is perhaps good news for those who possibly are unaware and still craving a Hocus Pocus 2, is that a sequel already exists. The sequel is actually a novel to the original movie written by A.W. Jantha. The book, titled Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel, has a 3.72 out of five on Good Reads. Published on July 10 of this year by Freeform, the novel is available on various shopping platforms, including Disney stores and on Amazon for $8.88 as a hardcover of $9.99 on Kindle.

In 1993 when the film was originally released, Hocus Pocus was not a massive hot, only grossing right under $40 million at the box office. Since that near flop, Hocus Pocus has become and utter cult hit with a very expansive following fan base. Ratings for the film on Rotten Tomatoes are not so hot, but describe the movie as “harmlessly hokey” and “family friendly” with and “impressive cast.” Audience score for Hocus Pocus on Rotten Tomatoes gives the movie a 70 percent score, while it has only a 30 percent on Tomatometer. Meanwhile, IMDB gives the feature a 6.8 out of 10 stars. Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) starred in Hocus Pocus as the immortal witch sisters resurrecting in Salem, Massachusetts.

Anyone wishing to pre-order the steelbook blu-ray, Best Buy has you covered.