Shep, Patricia Altschul, & other friends surprise Dennis on her 27th birthday.

Yesterday was Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis’ 27th birthday, and her friends all showed up in Isle of Palms to surprise her. Dennis’ friend Jaime Huffman hosted the gathering which included Southern Charm friends Danni Baird, Shep Rose, and newest buddy Patricia Altschul.

Shep Rose enthusiastically wished Dennis a happy birthday on his Instagram page. He was remarking about how nice it was to have Altschul and Dennis getting along now that Altschul has gotten wise to Kathryn’s ex, Thomas Ravenel (who was not invited to the party).

“Lovely evening celebrating @kathryndennis birthday???? last night. I’m still completely incredulous and joyful that @pataltschul and Kathryn are friends now. They should teach a class or give a talk to theUnited Nations or something.”

Patricia Altschul posted a photo of herself and the birthday girl on her Instagram page with well-wishes for the next year.

“A surprise Birthday party was held for @kathryndennis today…I predict that this coming year will be her best one yet #southerncharm.”

People magazine shared a timeline of life so far for Kathryn Dennis starting with her family link to American history and running through her time on the hit Bravo show Southern Charm.

Just in her five seasons on Southern Charm Kathryn Dennis has seemed to have lived a lifetime. From meeting her former partner Thomas Ravenel to the birth of her two children, Dennis’ life on the show has been a microcosm.

Her relationship with Patricia Altschul, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, has also come full-circle, and now the two actually spend time together when there are no cameras around. Recently the two women caught up with each other on a trip to Los Angeles where they spent time with mutual friend Luzanne Otte.

Patricia said she was relieved that she was able to mend fences with Kathryn.

“I would hope that we are friends now. We had a very nice conversation at the finale, at the ball. It went on even longer than was shown and I have high hopes that we’ll be friends in the future.”

Altschul says she regretted taking Thomas Ravenel’s word for so much of her information about Kathryn through the years.

“For one thing, I have not taken my information from Thomas [Ravenel], who had always been my source of information about Kathryn, backed up by Landon [Clements]. This year I didn’t; I listened to Whitney and to Shep [Rose]. And I actually saw her on the show. The evolution of her on the show and that’s what made me interested and anxious to get to know her better.”

So it’s been a wild ride, and here’s hoping 27 is another great year!