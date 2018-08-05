Thomas and Samantha Markle seem to want to cash in on their relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Markle problem is getting more difficult for Duchess Meghan and the rest of the royal family, but a pattern of getting paid for outrageous behavior is appearing. The more the royal family ignores Thomas and Samantha Markle, the more outlandish their behavior get, and the higher their payday.

The Daily Beast says that the royal family should consider making a deal with the Markle family so that they will go away happy. Writer Tom Sykes believes that this will probably have to involve a payday, as it seems like that’s what the Duchess’ family is really after.

“Maybe all Meghan Markle’s troublesome dad is interested in is money. So why don’t the royals try paying him off? It’s not like they haven’t done that before.”

In several extensive interviews, Thomas Markle blames the strain in his relationship with his youngest daughter on the revelation that he got paid for an interview during Duchess Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry, and faked the photos for the article.

Thomas Markle said that everyone else was making money off of Meghan, so why shouldn’t he?

“The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures. Anyone who makes a profit off the Royal Family becomes shunned. But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show. Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned?”

Meghan Markle is facing another betrayal by her father, Thomas Markle, who gave a vicious nine-hour interview to the Mail on Sunday https://t.co/BAZOnkx1gX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 30, 2018

Sykes is saying what practically the whole world is thinking. Meghan Markle’s half-sister has just signed up to do the British Celebrity Big Brother reality show for a payday and is also reportedly writing a tell-all memoir about the Duchess of Sussex, referring to her as a “pushy princess.”

Samantha Markle seems to have assessed the finances of the royal family, and she wants a piece of the action. On a recent British morning chat show, Markle said that nobody would turn down a check for their trouble.

“Let’s face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals.”

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell says that it’s not Thomas Markle’s fault he doesn’t know how to behave, and it’s up to Prince Harry and Meghan to fly to the U.S. and have a tete a tete.

“What do you do if your daughter marries into the royal family? Poor Thomas Markle doesn’t know how to behave, he is lost. Meghan and Harry should get on a plane, privately, go to the States, sit round a table. It’s not easy. But somebody has to fix it before it gets more broken.”