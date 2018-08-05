Corden enjoys a quiet meal with wife Julia Carey.

James Corden, like most parents of young children, says that a night out to dinner with the whole family is just not worth it. Instead, the comedian says that if he’s going to dine out, he’d rather just be with his wife, Julia Carey.

The Daily Mail says that Corden and Carey opted for a sushi night out at Nobu in Malibu without their brood, ages 6, 3, and 8-months-old (baby Charlotte Corden was born in December).

Corden says that adding another child to the family has wiped him out because two children was a lot, but three is over the top.

“With two it was like we had two really, really great pets, and now it feels like we’ve bought a zoo. I’m exhausted. It is so difficult with three children. We went to a little food place at the end of our street in LA and we looked like we were fleeing the country. I had a daughter, a backpack, a bag and then a bag on the wrist and the stroller, another child.”

Corden added that it’s just not worth it to try and dine out with the three kids.

Corden says it’s much easier to eat at home because they don’t have to drag the kids and all of their stuff out to eat somewhere else.

“My wife’s got another bag and our son. I was like this is not worth it, the food is not that good in this place, this is not worth… we’ve got a fridge.”

Corden and Carey are both British but relocated to Los Angeles for his work, and the move to the states seems to have paid off. Corden says that he credits Carey with being willing to take the leap with two young children to another country to support his dream.

“All credit to my wife, who agreed to move when our daughter [Carey] was five weeks old and our son [Max] was three. It was a massive undertaking. I work so hard in the week and then at the weekend, you click your fingers and it’s like you are in the South Of France.”

Recently, James Corden gave an interview to People saying that his attraction to wife, Julia Carey, was instantaneous. He said his friend, Dominic Cooper, introduced the two at a charity event for Save the Children.

“I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’ ” he says. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”

Corden often gushes about his wife, giving her credit for being an excellent partner.