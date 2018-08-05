Taylor Swift Bursts With Excitement As She Rocks Out With Bryan Adams In Toronto

Taylor Swift sure knows how to surprise her fans.

Taylor Swift is certainly no stranger to surprising her fans by bringing special guests on stage while she is on tour. This time, she may have even surprised herself. She played a concert in Toronto, Canada on Saturday. There was also another famous face who was in town at the same time. So, the 28-year-old performer decided to take a chance and invite Bryan Adams to rock out with her as part of her “Reputation” tour, and that’s exactly what they did on stage. She posted a few photos and videos on her Instagram.

Swift shared her excitement of being able to share the stage with one of her favorite singers. The duo performer Bryan’s famous hit, “Summer of ’69.” The “Love Story” singer wore a short sparkling red bodysuit and then added even more sparkle by putting a colorful jacket over it. She also had on black leather over the knee boots and dark lipstick.

Taylor was bursting with energy and excitement over her duet with Bryan Adams. You could tell by her saying, “It was so much fun,” a few times over. She sent out a thank you note to him as well.

“Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough.”

It is also noted that the Canadian rocker had just as much fun singing on stage with Taylor Swift as she did with him. He expressed his thanks to her saying what a treat it was to perform with her. Adams was in Toronto doing his own shows as well. He took his free time in between his shows to have a little fun with T-Swift.

What is happening!? Taylor Swift just brought Bryan Adams on stage and did my favourite song of all-time… pic.twitter.com/XiukiHZ3A6 — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) August 5, 2018

They both posted backstage photos on Instagram not only rehearsing for their performance but also goofing off a bit. Taylor donned a pair of cutoff shorts, a white t-shirt, and sneakers for their rehearsal. It kind of looks like it may have been a night to remember for both of them.

Swift loves to surprise the concert-goers with various celebrities and singers when she can. You just never know who will pop up in each city she goes to. Previous guests on this current tour have included Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and One Direction’s Niall Horan. Now Bryan Adams has now been added to the growing list of surprises.

Taylor Swift has managed to laugh her way through falling on stage and a downpour of rain all during her current “Reputation” tour. Stay tuned for what’s next for the “Delicate” singer.