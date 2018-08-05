Kym Herjavec Posts Adorable Birthday Photo With Her Husband Robert And Their Twins

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer has a lot to celebrate this year.

Kym Herjavec had the best birthday ever! The Australian Dancing With the Stars pro dancer celebrated her 42nd birthday on Aug. 4 and she spent it with her favorite people: Her husband, Robert, and their 3-month-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

Herjavec posted an adorable photo from her birthday celebration which shows the entire clan wearing matching, streamer-topped party hats in an outdoor, nighttime shot. Little Hudson is wearing a black and white tuxedo onesie while his twin sister sports a pink dress with a tutu. Other pics from the family photo sesh include a close up of Robert holding baby Hudson and Kym dancing with both babies in her arms.

It’s a sweet look at the family that was born from a stint on Dancing with the Stars. Kym and Robert were partnered on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2015, where they met and fell in love. They married at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills in July 2016.

The birthday post comes just a few days after Kym celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband in which she noted, “2 years, 2 babies.”

You can see Kym Herjavec’s sweet birthday photo with her husband and their babies below.

Kym and Robert Herjavec’s Dancing With the Stars love story was also recalled in a birthday message from the wealthy businessman to his wife. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Robert shared a sweet throwback photo and birthday message to Kym on Twitter to honor her special day. Robert posted a photo of himself and his future wife sharing a laugh in the Dancing With the Stars rehearsal studio.

“Happy Birthday – how it all began – you’ve been making me smile from the very first dance – Love You @kym_johnson,” the Shark Tank millionaire captioned the pic.

Kym Herjavec certainly seems to be having a lot of fun with her husband and twins–even when it’s not her birthday. The Aussie pro dancer told Entertainment Tonight that while parenting newborns has been “a lot of work” so far, she and Robert are also “having so much fun.”

“We’ve gotten into a bit of a groove. It takes a while,” Kym told ET earlier this summer.” My mom gave me great advice. She said, ‘You have to have a sense of humor,’ and she’s right. In the beginning, I remember walking down the stairs to see Robert and it was crazy [in the house]. I’d sprung a leak in my boob and I had no idea and he was laughing at me. It’s those funny things that happen and you’ve got to keep a good sense of humor with having babies.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC this fall.