‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker Is Returning As Nicole Walker, But She Won’t Stay Long

Days of our Lives spoilers have confirmed that actress Arianne Zucker will soon be returning to Salem in the role of Nicole Walker. However, Nicole’s homecoming will be short lived.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Arianne Zucker’s return to Days of our Lives will be a short stint, much like the one Jen Lilley had when she returned as Theresa Donovan over the summer.

Nicole is set to come back to Salem for a short arc, and will likely give some closure to the entire ordeal of Deimos Kiriakis’ murder, as well as the tension between Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, while she’ll stick around long enough to mend fences, fans shouldn’t expect to see Nicole and Eric’s romance return in full force.

Days of our Lives fans are interested to hear where Nicole Walker has been in the months since she left Salem, and what she’s been doing. Of course, she has her baby daughter, Holly, to raise, and that is no doubt taking up a lot of her time. Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen if Holly will come home with Nicole, or if she’ll be seen during Zucker’s stint on the soap.

Recently, actor Eric Martsolf opened up about Nicole’s return to Salem, saying that there will be an “issue” that will have his character reuniting with Nicole to get some resolution, adding that there will be a “bunch” of different characters involved in the mix.

“There’s an issue that’s even greater than their arguments and their conflicts that needs to be resolved and only through teamwork, and a bunch of different players that this is going to be resolved,” Martsolf revealed.

The actor also added that the storyline will bring Eric, Nicole, and Brady together, as they are involved with another character from Brady’s past, perhaps Kristen DiMera, who has been confirmed to return with actress Stacy Haiduk in the role.

“It’s a cool story that brings Eric, Nicole, and Brady to the forefront and it also involves another player — someone from Brady’s past that comes back and it’s pretty mind blowing,” the actor stated.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will have to wait until this fall to see Nicole Walker’s return, and how everything goes down in Salem. This means that fans can likely expect the drama to heat up in November, just in time for sweeps.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.