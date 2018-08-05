‘Big Brother 20’ Week 6 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Will the winner change the current nominations?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 20 of Big Brother.

Week 6 of Big Brother continues to roll along as the houseguests have completed yet another Power of Veto competition this afternoon. Last Thursday saw the eviction of Rachel Swindler and shortly after, Angela Rummans was crowned the new Head of Household. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Angela placed Scottie Salton and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry on the block as her nominees for eviction.

Angela’s nominations were not concrete as the winner of the first Hacker Competition, Haleigh Broucher, removed Scottie from the block and replaced him with Tyler Crispin anonymously. Haleigh is still denying her role as the house’s first hacker and her fellow houseguests are eagerly trying to figure out who shook up the game. Haleigh had the power to remove someone from the block, choose one houseguest to play in the POV competition, and will nullify one vote at Thursday’s upcoming eviction. Since the hacker competition was played in private, and houseguests were notified one-on-one if they won, no one can know the true winner unless they choose to reveal themselves.

Angela, Rockstar, and Tyler played alongside Scottie, Brett Robinson, and Kaycee Clark, who were randomly chosen to play in the veto. Rumblings on the live feeds and on Twitter suggest Haleigh chose Kaycee to play in the veto competition, but this cannot be confirmed at this time.

Haleigh is BB20‘s first hacker. CBS

The POV competition was a Big Brother classic where the six competitors competed for six different prizes with the big winner coming out with the POV. This year, $5,000 was up for grabs as well as a trip to Hawaii. As usual, punishments were also awarded as prizes and it was revealed on the live feeds that Kaycee will have to wear a peanut costume for the next week.

Angela, JC and Tyler are discussing the plan to nominate Bayleigh. Bayleigh just asked Kaycee to go upstairs with her to talk to Angela #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 4, 2018

The live feeds Twitter account has confirmed that HOH Angela walked away as the POV winner this week leaving most of the power in her hands. The fitness model has vowed to remove her “Level 6” alliance member Tyler from the block, which requires her to nominate a third houseguest. Scottie nabbed the $5,000 and Tyler secured the trip to Hawaii.

Bayleigh is expected to be the replacement nominee. Sonja Flemming / CBS

For now, the plan is to backdoor Bayleigh Dayton, who ruffled some feathers in the house this past week during her HOH reign. Bayleigh is still holding a Power App which allows her to change the current HOH’s nominees before the nomination ceremony. Angela is planning to backdoor Bayleigh to wash that power out and to keep her alliance safe.

The Week 6 nomination ceremony will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The Power of Veto ceremony will follow on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST with the live eviction to follow on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.