Watch Real Madrid Vs. Juventus Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

Two European giants, Real Madrid of Spain and Italian champs Juventus, close out the preseason with an International Champions Cup clash in Washington D.C.

A preseason rematch of last season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal will roll into the United States capital city on Saturday. European champions Real Madrid, who have won three UEFA Champions League titles in a row, take on Juventus, the winners of seven consecutive Italian Serie A championships, as TransferMarket records, in an International Champions Cup showdown that will live stream from FedEx Field.

Of all the International Champions Cup preseason pairings, the Real Madrid vs. Juventus showdown may have been the most anticipated thanks to a recent addition. Cristiano Ronaldo, called by many the world’s greatest player, moved from Real Madrid, where he had played since 2009 when he transferred from Manchester United, to Juventus for a reported price of about $117 million, as CNBC reported.

However, even though his Portugal team bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 30 with a 2-1 loss to Uruguay, as CNN recounts, Ronaldo remains on his post-World Cup holiday, and has not joined Juventus on the club’s United States tour.

At least as of now, the 33-year-old Ronaldo is not scheduled to make his debut in a Juventus shirt until August 18, when the seven-time defending champs kick off the Serie A season with a road match against Chievo, according to ESPN.

Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Real Madrid vs. Juventus International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 82,000-seat FedEx Field in Washington D.C. on Saturday, August 4. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 3 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway also at 11 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday.

Even though Ronaldo remains on vacation, that doesn’t mean that Saturday’s match will be devoid of international World Cup stars. Sergio Ramos and Isco of Spain, and Keylor Navas of Costa Rica are back with the Real Madrid side, which also features Welsh superstar Gareth Bale, Germany’s Tony Kroos, and Karim Benzema of World Cup champions France, according to The Washington Post.

Get more information about the Saturday Real Madrid vs. Juventus International Champions Cup match in the video preview below, courtesy of Goal.com.

To watch a live stream of the monumental preseason Real Madrid vs. Juventus International Champions Cup contest, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Real Madrid vs. Juventus International Champions Cup Washington D.C. showdown on live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Los Blancos-Juve game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.