‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Selling Her House Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Per ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has officially listed her home for sale amid rumors that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, may be expecting another child together.

According to an August 3 report by Radar Online, Maci Bookout’s Ooltewah, Tennessee home is on the market and listed at $370K. Bookout and McKinney purchased the home back in 2016 for $329K, according to the real estate website, Trulia.

The home boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and even has an in-ground swimming pool and a spacious backyard. Teen Mom OG fans are now wondering if Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are looking to get a bigger house after rumors recently began to circulate online that the couple is expecting another baby. The pair have two children together, Jayde and Maverick, and Bookout shares her oldest son, Bentley, 9, with former boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

The pregnancy rumors started when Maci posed for a photo with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and others after making an appearance on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast. In the snapshot, Maci is seen wearing distressed jeans and a loose fitting shirt that gave the appearance that there could be a baby bump hiding underneath. Fans instantly began to comment about how pregnant Bookout looks in the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Maci Bookout’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, was recently released from jail after spending a week behind bars on a probation violation stemming from a previous drug possession arrest.

Sources told Hollywood Life that the Teen Mom OG star was “disappointed” that Ryan was let out of jail so soon, and that she feels like he’s not taking his sobriety seriously. While the insider claims that Bookout doesn’t want to see Edwards punished, she is scared for his life, and how his sobriety impacts their son, Bentley.

“Maci is disappointed that Ryan was released from jail. She truly feels that, for his own health and safety, he should have been sent directly to a long-term rehab. She doesn’t want him punished. This isn’t about her being angry with him. This is about his life being at risk,” the source revealed.

The insider went on to add that Maci Bookout doesn’t think Ryan Edwards has the “tools” he needs to stay clean and sober after dealing with a shocking heroin addiction in the past. The Teen Mom OG personality believes the law should be harder on Ryan and that it could save his life if they threw the book at him.