Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer Reportedly Ready To Call It Quits As Divorce With Brad Pitt Becomes Venomous

Divorces are rarely easy, and sometimes they can barely manage civility. However, Angelina is allegedly taking the Brangelina divorce to a new level of venomous. Things have apparently gotten so bad that her lawyer, renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is dropping the case entirely. Wasser has handled celeb divorces in the past, including the Ashton Kutcher/Demi Moore split and Mariah Carey’s divorce from Nick Cannon.

Wasser has always promoted co-parenting and settlements between the couples, but Jolie wants none of it. According to Hollywood Life, she’s out for blood. Some say she wants to be the primary parent in their six childrens’ lives, and doesn’t want Brad to have any relationship with them.

While this may be hearsay, there’s solid evidence that this divorce is turning into a courtroom brawl. A source told TMZ that Angelina has gotten increasingly hostile regarding the split, even dissolving into screaming fits.

“She’s fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable,” one source said. This would explain why Laura Wasser is so fed up with the case. Dealing with a couple that’s been together as long as Brangelina must be difficult, especially when there’s so many potential skeletons in the closet.

Angelina and Brad pictured in 2009 with their children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox. The children are now embroiled in a vicious custody battle. Junko Kimura / Getty Images

It seems Angelina isn’t fazed by her lawyer’s departure. According to TMZ, she’s already reached out to another firm regarding her divorce. However messy it ends up being, there’s no doubt that lawyers are scrambling over one another to get a slice of the drama — and the publicity. When Wasser officially leaves the case, someone else will inevitably take her place.

The recent Brangelina timeline has been a wild one. After their divorce was announced, Daily Mail reported that the split was triggered by child abuse allegations against Pitt. He allegedly got wasted on a plane and proceeded to scream and rant at his family. This took place in 2016, and almost two years have passed since the incident occurred.

While coverage originally described Jolie as very calm and serious about the divorce, it seems things are devolving into chaos. Earlier in 2016, she reportedly wanted her children to have a relationship with Pitt. Now, some sources are claiming the opposite. Two years can change a lot, but what spurred this change of heart?

More information may come out in the future, but the battle for the children is ongoing. The claws have come out, and we’ll have to wait to see who gets scratched.