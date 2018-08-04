Tristan Thompson Surprises Khloe Kardashian With Flowers & Balloons Four Months After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian recently left her home and her family back in L.A. to head out on the road to promote her brand new athletic wear line for her Good American clothing company. However, she came back to a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to an August 4 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian left home to promote her new line and returned excited to see her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their daughter, True. When she arrived home, she found that Tristan had left her balloons and a cake to show her how proud he was of her for expanding her brand.

“I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan. Good American balloons and a cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Khloe said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

The cake and balloons matched with black, silver, and white detailing. The cake had “GA” written on it, and “Congratulations Koko” scrolled at the base. It seems that Thompson wanted to do something nice for the mother of his child, and let her know that he appreciates her. The sweet surprise comes just four months after Tristan shocked everyone with his cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their child. The couple decided to stay together and work on their issues, and have been spotted out having date nights and spending time with little True ever since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan has also been working on mending fences with Khloe’s famous family, who were all very upset about the cheating scandal. Sources tell Radar Online that Thompson has made peace with everyone in the family except for Kim Kardashian.

Tristan is allegedly fed up with how Kim treats her family members and reportedly believes that she is a “bully” who “pushes” everyone in the family around. In addition, after watching a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Kim makes older sister Kourtney Kardashian cry, Tristan is said to be more annoyed than ever with Kim.

“Tristan’s cool with everyone in Khloe’s family except for Kim. He thinks she’s a bully who pushes everybody in her family around and he’ll be dammed if she’s going to sit up there and talk to him or Khloe crazy,” an insider told the outlet.