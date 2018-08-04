Alessandra Ambrosio Models Bikini, Flaunts Yoga-Toned Physique

“It’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise," said the supermodel.

Alessandra Ambrosio retired from Victoria’s Secret in 2017, but still has the supermodel bikini body that rocketed her to fame and fortune.

Ambrosio posted several sizzling bikini photos on Instagram that underscored the efficacy of a healthy diet and regular exercise.

In one photo, the Brazilian bombshell languishes on a sandy beach in a baby-blue swimsuit that spotlights her yoga-toned physique. In another selfie, Alessandra rocks a leopard-patterned string bikini while posing near the Santa Monica pier in California.

Ambrosio left Victoria’s Secret in 2017 but continues to model for several swimwear brands, which she promotes on Instagram.

Organic Diet And Yoga Workouts

Even though she will no longer walk the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Alessandra remains a fitness buff who works out almost every day.

Ambrosio’s bikini-body fitness secrets include an organic diet, yoga workouts, cardio exercise, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Interestingly, Ambrosio did not start working out regularly until she gave birth to her first child in 2008. Now, she’s hooked on exercise.

“My workout regime has changed more after giving birth to my children, as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra said. “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”

Ambrosio’s workout routine includes cardio exercise, yoga, Pilates, running stairs, and doing calisthenics with ankle weights. She also enjoys taking dance classes.

Alessandra said she followed a strict low-carb diet and worked out 90 minutes a day in the weeks leading up to the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the rest of the year, her diet is more relaxed.

“I train the whole year,” Ambrosio told W Magazine. “I love to work out.”

Like many exercise fanatics, Alessandra said she works out because it makes her feel fantastic and contributes to her continued good health. Looking great in a bikini is merely a positive side effect, she said.

“I think my motivation is more to stay healthy than look good,” the mom-of-two said.

Alessandra’s diet secrets include an organic meal plan that emphasizes high-quality proteins and fat, along with antioxidant-rich green tea and low-sugar fruits like blueberries.

Ambrosio doesn’t deprive or starve herself, so she enjoys her favorite snacks and junk foods, but she doesn’t overeat. She said she indulges in cupcakes two or three times a week.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s anti-aging beauty secrets include daily sunscreen, exfoliation, and moisturizer.

Ambrosio, who spends almost every day she’s not working at the beach, says her go-beach snacks are coconut water, nuts, and kale chips.