Lauren Alaina Talks Marriage, Says She’ll Have A ‘Long Engagement’

Lauren Alaina is certainly happy to be engaged — but according to her, she probably won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Alex Hopkins, Lauren’s boyfriend of over six years, recently proposed to the American Idol alum. And while both Lauren and Alex seem to be over the moon following the engagement, they’re not in a huge rush to head down the aisle as they both have jam-packed schedules at the moment. Alaina recently sat down with Us Weekly where she dished on the new engagement and potential wedding plans.

“I’m so busy. We haven’t picked a date or anything yet. I think it will probably be a long engagement. We’re just in a place in our lives where we’re really busy, so getting on top of that seems nearly impossible.”

She also shared that the couple have obviously already started to discuss potential wedding plans since it’s a “real thing” now, but they haven’t ironed out any specific details quite yet. Though the proposal was unexpected, Alaina told the media outlet that it is not uncommon for her now fiancee to do nice things for her. In fact, when they first started dating, Alaina shared that Alex gave her a really sweet surprise that she totally adored.

“One of the coolest things he ever did is in our first year of a relationship, he saved all of these movie tickets and all of these different things … all these really crazy things and made me a book and gave it to me and told me why he put each thing in the book and why he wanted me to remember how those moments were,” Lauren shared.

The singer told the news outlet that she found the gesture so sweet that she has kept it all of these years later as it’s one of the “sweetest” gifts that she has ever received.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Alaina and Hopkins got engaged earlier this July. Along with a photo of herself and Alex smooching, Lauren shared a sweet caption with her fans.

“Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it. #HappilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK.”

The future groom also posted the same photo as his lady and wrote, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

Alaina frequently gushes over her man, who is an actor/ model, and she recently called him her “best friend” as well as the “most attractive man” she’s ever seen in an interview.

They seem like a match made in heaven!