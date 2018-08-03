Carrie Underwood Denies Fall Was A Cover-Up For Plastic Surgery

CNN reported Friday that country singer Carrie Underwood has denied the allegations that last year’s fall, which resulted in a facial injury, was just a cover story she used in order to get plastic surgery.

The 35-year-old singer debunked these cosmetic surgery rumors in a recent interview with Redbook.

Responding to the hearsay that she staged her accident last year to change her appearance, Underwood quickly put an end to the speculation, adding, “It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it.”

After injuring herself last November, the singer warned her fans and followers on Instagram in January that she might look slightly different than before. In addition to breaking one of her wrists, Underwood confirmed that she had also injured her face.

In an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, Underwood informed her fans of the second injury, claiming, “I somehow managed to injure my face as well.”

A few months later, Underwood revealed that her recovery was going smoothly. Posting a letter on her website in April, she wrote, “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” she said.

Continuing her conversation with Redbook, Underwood said that while the rumors don’t phase her because she knows they aren’t true, her mother has been slightly concerned about these recent allegations.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life,'” she said.

Discussing the impact the singer’s facial injury has had on her confidence, Underwood noted that it was much worse in the beginning because of the uncertainty of how her face would heal. “You just don’t know,” she said.

“It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do,” Underwood continued. “Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”