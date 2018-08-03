‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ashley Jones Back As Dr. Bridget Forrester For A Special Family Occasion

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Dr. Bridget Forrester will be returning for a special family occasions. Back in her role as Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) eldest daughter is Ashley Jones who told Soap Opera Digest that she would be returning and she was clearly delighted.

“Dr. Bridget Forrester is back, and I love being able to say that.” “She is back for a very special family occasion.”

Jones also revealed that she would be returning for a very specific reason, so it seems as if the actress won’t stay put in Los Angeles for a long time. Already, there are wild speculations as to what the occasion could be. One of the most obvious reasons could be that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) could be tying the knot at last.

It seems as if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could put a ring on Hope’s finger on August 6, according to Inquisitr. Liam will be irked that Steffy took the initiative and did what he was supposed to do. Steffy will also give them her blessing to go ahead and be happy together because, as she told Liam, she was unwilling to be in the middle of his indecision. She realized that she owed it to give her daughter better.

Nevertheless, it seems as if the two may seal the deal and make it official. Soap Central reported that Marissa Jaret Winokur will be making her return to the soap as well. The last time Winokur appeared on Bold and the Beautiful was when she played the wedding planner that Brooke hired for Liam and Hope’s wedding. Brooke had wanted her to plan the wedding as quickly as possible. Another factor which seems to sway the argument for a Liam and Hope union is that Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy are no longer getting married.

“Bridget is surprised to see some faces she hasn’t seen in a while.”

It seems as if the wedding will bring some new faces to the wedding. Could Deacon Sharpe be present at the wedding? Longtime B&B fans know that Deacon is Hope’s father, but also Bridget’s ex-husband. Yes, the same Brooke that acts so self-righteous about Steffy sleeping with Bill, slept with her son-in-law and got pregnant with his baby. Hope is the result of their tryst. However, there is no word that Sean Kanan will be back for this special occasion.

“I was so excited to get the call to come back. B&B has been my home for so long, and I think of Bridget as a part of me. I will always come back when they invite me.”

The last time Jones was seen in this role was in February 2016. B&B fans are delighted to welcome this fan-favorite back, even if it is only for a short time. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.