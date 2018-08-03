‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Mon. August 6: Liam Upset As Steffy Interferes With Hope, Emma Begs Thorne

New B&B spoilers tease that Liam is upset as Steffy takes the first step.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 6, reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will be upset when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) steps in and acts outside of her scope. Emma (Nia Sioux) will also be dismayed at finding out that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is Forrester Creations’ newest model, and will appeal to a higher authority.

Emma was so relieved last week that Zoe was leaving for London. It seems as if the young intern was threatened by Zoe’s previous relationship with Xander, and the fact that she is a stunning model who stole the show at the Hope For The Future fashion show. She even told Xander, “Your possessive ex-girlfriend is on her way back to the other side of the pond. Life is good.” Now it seems as if she spoke too soon because it will soon be revealed that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) asked Zoe to work for Forrester Creations, according to Highlight Hollywood.

Zoe will find out that her biggest threat is back and will make a beeline for Thorne. She will beg him to reconsider hiring Zoe, after all, she was the website stalker and will urge him to rather consider another candidate. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe is here to stay and Emma will need to learn to deal with her insecurities.

Just as Liam thought that his love life was starting to come together, Steffy intervenes and makes things more complicated for him. It seems that he will be less than delighted by his ex’s latest actions.

“Liam becomes upset when Steffy does something for Hope that he should have done himself.”

According to a photo leaked online, Steffy will put a ring on Hope’s (Annika Noelle) finger. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the pair will become engaged, but Liam will feel cheated that he didn’t put the ring on himself. This seems to be congruent with the fact that Steffy does something amazing for Hope during the week of August 6. Hope really wanted Liam, and Steffy feels that since she no longer wants to be in a relationship with him, Hope can have him all to herself with her blessing.

Steffy is doing things she never thought she would be doing. She so badly wanted for her, Liam, and Kelly to be a family, but decided that the back-and-forth drama was not worth it. At least Hope now has a shot at love. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.