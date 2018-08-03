Ariana Grande ‘Hiring’ Fiance Pete Davidson To Teach Her This Surprising Skill

She's planning on using this new talent during an upcoming tour.

Singer Ariana Grande has hired fiance Pete Davidson to teach her this surprising skill, and she’s planning to use it on her fans during her upcoming tour to celebrate her new album Sweetener.

According to a post by Radar Online, Grande is allegedly looking to Davidson to teach her stand-up comedy as a more effective way to reach out to her concert audience.

“Between songs, Ariana loves talking with her audience, and now she’s going to try to make them laugh a little, thanks to Pete,” sources told Naught Gossip’s Straight Shuter, as reported by Radar.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star has given Grande, 25, a few jokes to add to her show, which was performance and dance-heavy before she made these alleged major changes.

“Ariana adores Pete and thinks he is one of the all-time comedy greats which is why he is helping her find her funny bone,” the source remarked to Radar.

Davidson, whose act is laced with profanity, will likely steer clear from controversy and improper language when assisting his soon-to-be Mrs. with her new act.

“It is not unusual for performers to hire comics to help punch up their acts,” the source said to Radar. “But why would Ariana hire someone when she’s living with one of the best?”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s surprise engagement on June 11 took fans by surprise after the couple had been dating for only two months and confirmed their union with a series of social media posts. According to a source close to the couple, their relationship is fueled by “intensity” after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was involved in an admittedly “toxic” relationship with rapper Mac Miller for two years.

Entertainment Tonight reported that a source close to the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that Grande and Davidson remain head over heels in love since their surprise engagement.

“[Ariana was in a] bad past relationship, and now she is with someone who appreciates her and makes her laugh and just makes her feel good,” the source said.

News of the couple’s engagement broke on June 11 after the couple confirmed their blossoming love affair on Instagram.

The stars began dating after ending longterm relationships with Miller and Davidson from Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David. The two then made their relationship social media official on May 30 with a photo of the two clad in Harry Potter robes. Grande left a mysterious tweet on her social media account, appearing to comment on the engagement on June 11 which read, “I love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye.”