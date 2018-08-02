Scott Baio, Nicole Eggert Feud Continues: Ex-‘Happy Days’ Actor Claims Harassment In New Report

The war of words continues between the former co-stars.

Former television star Scott Baio and his wife Renee Baio have filed a police report against his former Charles in Charge star and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Eggert claiming harassment.

Page Six reported that two months after the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney declined to prosecute Baio for allegedly sexually assaulting Eggert, the actor has filed a police report against her accusing her of harassing him and his family.

Baio and wife Renee allegedly contacted the LAPD with what they claim is a documentation of tweets and messages. In these documents, the couple alleges that Eggert has “tormented” the couple, who have been married for 11 years.

The Blast reported that the couple’s case has been transferred to the LAPD’s Threat Management Unit, where the twosome was allegedly interviewed by officers after filing their initial report.

Just recently, Eggert filed for and received a restraining order against a representative for the actor, according to the Page Six report, claiming he “threatened to ruin her reputation and career” over her allegations toward the actor.

In early 2018, Eggert accused Baio of sexual abuse when she was a 14-year-old minor working alongside him on the set of the 1980s sitcom Charles in Charles. Baio vehemently denied her accusations and took to social media to defend himself against the actress.

In April of this year, Eggert alleged in a series of tweets on her now-private Twitter account that the foundation the couple created to raise awareness for the disease that killed their unborn baby was illegitimate, and that the disease itself is “nonexistent.”

When Renee Baio was pregnant with the couple’s daughter Bailey, she was actually carrying twins, but the couple lost one of the babies at 11 weeks due to a rare and potentially deadly metabolic disorder known as glutaric acidemia type 1 (GA-1).

Scott Baio files police report against Nicole Eggert for harassment https://t.co/xbB12B7EuI pic.twitter.com/onivNT1VMB — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2018

When Bailey was born, she initially tested positive for the same disease and remained hospitalized for three months. She was thankfully given a clean bill of health after her ordeal.

In a statement to People through his representative Brian Glicklich, Baio said of the actress’s claims, “Nicole Eggert’s attack on every family living with GA-1 or any other Organic Acidemia is one of the lowest and most horrifying thoughtless insults I have ever witnessed. She did so to hurt my wife Renee, who works tirelessly for these families on behalf of both the child we lost and the one that spent most of the first three months of her life in the hospital.”

The couple is holding a press conference on August 2 that “will go directly to the heart of the many claims she’s been making for months about Scott Baio.”