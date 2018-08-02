‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 2: Devon Vows To Never Forgive Lily!

The consequences of distracted driving rip apart a brother and sister in Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 2, show that one Genoa City family is destroyed as another one takes small steps to mend fences.

Unfortunately, after Shauna’s (Camryn Munn) shocking announcement that Lily (Christel Khalil) ran the red light and caused the accident that ended up killing both Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her baby, it turns out that Neil (Kristoff St. John) plays peacekeeper, according to She Knows Soaps. While Devon (Bryton James) lashes out at Lily in his horrific grief, Neil tries to keep them from saying things they’ll regret.

Despite Neil’s advice, Devon lashes out at Lily and accuses her of being happy and relieved that Hilary is gone. In fact, he tells her that it’s her fault he no longer has a family. He’s not at all interested in forgiving his sister.

Of course, as the details come out, all fingers point to Cane (Daniel Goddard) as the person who wanted to keep the details of the car crash under wraps in the first place. It’s nearly unfathomable that he could do something like that to Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Shauna as well as Devon. Cane defends himself by reminding everybody that Lily’s distracted driving could have legal consequences, too.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds herself surprised by Victor (Eric Braeden). He rents out the dining room at The Club to show Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Summer (Hunter King) how much he appreciates them. While most people realize that Victor nearly always has an agenda, he doesn’t necessarily reveal one during his appreciation dinner with his family minus Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Although Nikki is thrilled that Victor tries to take time to show his appreciation, she’s not willing to let Nick go. She wants him to attempt to mend fences with their son too, but that may be asking too much at this point.

Finally, Nick and Victoria mend fences. He tries to entice his sister to come to the dark side and join Dark Horse with him again, but she assures him that Victor appreciates her now. While Nick isn’t convinced, Victoria certainly seems to take Victor at his word with his special appreciation gesture at The Club.

Even though he fails to win Victoria over, Nick goes ahead and mends fences with his sister so that they can continue to have a relationship no matter what Victor does or does not do.

Tune in tomorrow to find out what happens next on Y&R.