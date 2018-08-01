Jennifer Aniston Is Happy Being Childless, Discusses Favorite Workout

"Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate," she said.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is 49 years old, single, and childless. And despite what tabloid headlines scream, the Friends star insists she’s not heartbroken or despondent with her life.

Aniston, who recently split from her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, said she gets annoyed by tabloid reports painting her as a depressed, divorced, childless “spinster.”

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” Jennifer told InStyle. “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

Aniston bemoans the fact that every time she gains a little weight, the Hollywood rumor mill claims she’s pregnant. While she has friends who are moms, Jennifer said maybe having a baby isn’t for her.

“There is a pressure on women to be mothers and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods,” she said. “Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Aniston was previously married to A-list actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Pitt recently divorced Angelina Jolie, whom he married after his split from Aniston.

Aniston says the misconception that “Jen can’t keep a man” or “Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career” are ridiculous and sexist, and pointed out,

“When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?”

Jennifer, who is wealthy in the wake of her TV and film career, said she prefers to focus on her relationships and her pets and tries to ignore negative, toxic press coverage.

“I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place,” she said. “That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer.”

Aniston, a longtime exercise buff, works out regularly to stay physically and mentally fit. Jennifer is a yoga devotee who has done yoga since her 20s, but recently discovered the joys of boxing and now she loves it.

Aniston said boxing is her new favorite workout because it’s a great way to get aggression out and experience a mental release. “It’s amazing,” said Jennifer, who still has an amazing bikini body.

When asked if she would consider a Friends reunion or revival, Aniston was coy but would not rule out the possibility. Jennifer said playing Rachel Green on Friends for 10 years was the greatest job she ever had and wouldn’t close the door to any opportunity.