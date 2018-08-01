Naomi Campbell Wears A Sexy Bikini In Response To Pregnancy Rumors

Naomi Campbell has seemingly dispelled pregnancy rumors with a photo showing off her abs in a small bikini. With no baby bump in sight, the 48-year-old caption the Instagram photo without addressing the rumor with “HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES.”

Earlier this year, the supermodel was linked to British grime rapper Skepta after the two looked cozy on a GQ magazine cover.

The 35-year-old English rapper sparked speculation about the mother of his child after posting a sonogram on Instagram two days ago.

Since he was recently linked to Naomi Campbell, fans speculated that the supermodel was pregnant. Skepta’s Instagram post was captioned with a symbol of a rose; however, the label on the photo shows “Baby Adenuga” and his real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

Adding fuel to the rumors, just last year the supermodel said that she thinks about having children all the time.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

The supermodel said in the same interview that she will consider adoption but wants to wait for the right man or father figure to start a family.

Skepta and Naomi Campbell have been rumored to be dating for several years. The British duo has never confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Skepta and Campbell met for the first time in 2016 at the British Fashion Awards. They have since shared photos of each other on social media, stopping short of confirming a romance.

In the GQ cover interview, they talked about how they first met and how the rapper made her comfortable modeling in briefs. Skepta’s new underwear line is part of his Mains collection. The interview focused on social and political issues.

Naomi Campbell gave her opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Yes. It’s disgraceful. It’s disgusting. Where is the etiquette? Things are tense and they’re tense worldwide. Ignorant people now feel they can come out and openly show their ignorance because the leader of the free world is showing his.”

Last year Naomi Campbell was linked to 61-year-old former Tobacco tycoon Louis Camilleri.

Naomi was in a five-year relationship with Russian billionaire Vladimir Doronin, which ended in 2013. She was linked to Michael Fassbender after they were reportedly seen together at a nightclub.

While she has never been married, Naomi was previously engaged to U2 bass player Adam Clayton in 1994 and was briefly linked to boxer Mike Tyson.

Skepta’s love life is mostly a mystery. The rapper has not disclosed who the mother of his child is, leaving fans speculating.