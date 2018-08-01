‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thursday, August 2: Steffy’s Announcement, Liam Flees To Wyatt For Support

New 'B&B' spoilers reveal that Steffy isn't quite done yet.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 2 promise that the drama does not end with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) epic choice yesterday. According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy will make a shocking announcement at work that may turn the entire hierarchy upside down. Liam (Scott Clifton) will face his own demons and turn to Wyatt in his hour of need.

Where B&B fans saw Steffy coming into her own and making positive choices for her life, it seems as if Liam just cannot surmount his own inherent character flaw. Liam refuses to make a decision because he is afraid that he will hurt somebody and he won’t be the nice guy anymore. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that this latest fallout with Steffy will spur him to do some introspection.

Viewers really caught a glimpse of the anguish Liam is in when he told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he cannot stop Steffy marrying Bill. It seems as if the young Spencer feels powerless in love. It is with this mindset that Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will turn to his younger brother for help. Not only does he need a place to live now, but he has also lost his job and the woman he claimed to love. Maybe Wyatt (Darin Brooks) can help him piece his life together again.

Bill summons for Steffy and then surprises her with a significant gift and a demand. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/q3yC6kQOEA #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/0Jsa0pJg2l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 31, 2018

Steffy fans were doing a victory dance when she stood up for herself when Bill pressed her for an answer. As usual, Bill thought that his plan was infallible, and set up a wedding for him and Steffy. He had bought her a dress and had even set up a dream nursery for Kelly, and he was certain that after everything that Liam had done to her, Steffy would be easy prey.

However, Steffy told Bill that she will not marry him because she doesn’t love him. When asked if she was going back to Liam, she told Bill no. She said that she was choosing herself. In the end, Bill gave her the shares no strings attached, and Steffy is now a very rich woman.

Soap Central indicates that Steffy will make a shocking announcement as to who Forrester Creations’ new owner is. Will Steffy reveal that she has the majority shares and is taking over the role of CEO? Or will she hand over the managerial reins to someone else while still holding onto her power? Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.