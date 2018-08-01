‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Struggles Before Final Rose Ceremony, ‘Feels Like A Monster’

Becca Kufrin gets emotional heading into her final 'Bachelorette' rose ceremony as she chooses between Blake and Garrett.

Becca Kufrin is just days away from the Bachelorette finale where she will get engaged to either Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann. Spoilers about the outcome have been swirling since filming ended in May, but a new sneak peek shows that she struggled with her decision ahead of that blissful moment of accepting a proposal.

ET Online shares the new sneak peek with Bachelorette spoilers about Becca Kufrin’s struggle. In the clip, she says that she’s in love with both Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. She goes on to say she doesn’t know how to choose between them and she’s quite emotional over having to break one man’s heart.

The Bachelorette preview also shows soundbites from both Garrett and Blake. Yrigoyen reveals that he’s terrified over knowing there’s still one more guy involved, adding that he loves her “so much.” Horstmann says that it might break him to lose her, as he loves her more than he thought he was capable of doing.

Unfortunately, it seems that both Garrett and Blake fully expect to be receiving Becca’s final rose and she’s all too aware of that. Kufrin says that she knows the man she’s about to eliminate doesn’t see it coming, and she admits she feels like a monster for what she has to do.

Paul Hebert / ABC

Photos shared by ABC ahead of the Bachelorette finale show that Kufrin does struggle quite a bit ahead of this final rose ceremony. The pictures would seem to confirm that Blake doesn’t get eliminated early, as has happened during some past seasons, and viewers will be anxious to see how far Horstmann gets in expressing his feelings for Becca before realizing he’s not getting the rose.

Despite how much she seemingly struggled to make her choice between Garrett and Blake, Becca revealed shortly after filming that she was happy and engaged. As the Inquisitr has noted, Kufrin remains engaged now and says that her relationship has only gotten stronger since the final rose ceremony and she notes she’s even happier than she was on that magical day in the Maldives.

Viewers have no doubt that Becca has strong feelings for both Garrett and Blake, and Bachelorette spoilers hint that she’ll have fantastic last-chance dates with both Yrigoyen and Horstmann in the Maldives. Her family will get involved by meeting the men too, but Kufrin seemingly runs through a lot of intense emotions heading into that last rose ceremony. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Becca Kufrin’s finale will be an intense one and it all goes down on Monday, August 6.