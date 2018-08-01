Chris Hardwick Returning To ‘The Wall,’ ‘The Talking Dead’ Following Abuse Allegations

Television host Chris Hardwick will return to NBC as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent as well as resuming his stint as the host of The Wall and AMC’s The Talking Dead after allegations of sexual misconduct almost destroyed his career.

According to Variety, Hardwick will return to NBC as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent. This appearance will be Hardwick’s first on network television since he was accused in June by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra of abusive behavior.

Hardwick denied back in June that he abused Dykstra. Variety noted that the show host claimed the couple’s relationship ended because she was unfaithful to him.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Dykstra has stated that she did not cooperate with the investigation. She explained in a statement, “I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life.”

In June, NBC announced it would “assess” Hardwick’s position at the network. NBC released a statement at the time per Deadline, remarking,”These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime, we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”

Variety also reported that the NBC game show The Wall, which Hardwick hosts and executive produces, will begin production as planned this fall for the show’s scheduled third season.

Just last week, Hardwick was reinstated by AMC as host of The Walking Dead aftershow titled Talking Dead. Hardwick’s first appearance on the show is scheduled to take place Aug. 12. Deadline noted that actress Yvette Nicole Brown filled in for Hardwick at all of his Comic-Con panels and as interim Talking Dead host. Hardwick’s name was also deleted from the Nerdist website, an empire of nerd culture which he founded.

Variety reported that AMC released a statement regarding their investigation into the allegations made against Hardwick.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick.”

The statement, as published by Variety, continues, “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”