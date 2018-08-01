The fashionable star makes history as the first black cover model for the magazine’s famed September issue.

In the fashion magazine world, the September issue is usually the most important one of the year. Each title tries to get as many new couture items as possible onto its pages, earn big bucks from prestigious advertisers, and find the right person to grace the publication’s cover — an A-list-worthy star who is known as a fashionista and appeals to everyone.

The British edition of Vogue chose singer, actress, makeup mogul, and designer Rihanna as its September cover queen.

“I always knew it had to be Rihanna,” wrote Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful on British Vogue’s website.

“A fearless music industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna. There’s a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself.”

Ghanaian Enninful’s first September issue for British Vogue is also the very first September issue in the mag’s history to feature a black cover model.

“I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue. Thank you for considering me,” RiRi said about Enninful on Instagram.

In newly released photographs from the 400-page magazine, “The Big Fashion Issue,” the 30-year-old wears some very fashion-forward frocks and edgy makeup.

The colorful cover features a close-up shot of the Barbadian beauty’s flawless face, complete with pencil-thin, drawn-in eyebrows; a very dark burgundy lip color from her very own Fenty Beauty collection; and a floral headdress created by Azuma Makoto.

She is wearing a tulle Prada dress, a lace bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty line, and Prada gloves.

In a shot from an inside spread, Rihanna is wearing a bizarre black floral dress by Noir Kei Ninomiya, and black satin and suede boots by Gianvito Rossi. Another floral headpiece is atop her head.

In the final shot released, RiRi is sporting a pink wool/silk tuxedo jacket by Alexander McQueen, black lace gloves by Cornelia James, and black tights by Jonathan Aston. Red and pink flowers adorn her head in this snapshot.

Rihanna’s pics in the magazine were styled by Enninful and shot by photographer Nick Knight. Her hair was done by Yusef, and her makeup by Isamaya Ffrench.

On Instagram, Rihanna expressed her happiness about working with photog Knight.

“I finally got to work with [Nick Knight] for the first time! Legend,” she wrote.

The feeling was mutual for Knight.

“So happy and proud to have worked with the wonderful [Rihanna] who is someone I have wanted to work with for such a long time,” he said on Instagram.

The September issue of British Vogue goes on sale on Friday, August 3.