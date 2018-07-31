‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Promises Boyfriend That She Won’t Have Any Further Plastic Surgery Procedures

Vicki Gunvalson is done going under the knife and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, could not be happier.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Orange County star dished that she made a recent promise to her man — no plastic surgery. Last month, Gunvalson already had a face lift against Lodge’s wishes and he was not happy about it. He told Gunvalson that she is beautiful the way that he is and that she should “just grow up gracefully.”

So it comes as no shock that Vicki has made a vow to put the lid on plastic surgery due to the wishes of her man.

“I promised Steve I wouldn’t do anything. I said to him the other day, ‘My boobies are a little bit lower. I want them higher up here,’ He goes, ‘You promised me you wouldn’t do anything else.’ No, for right now I’m at peace.”

Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson, who has made many appearances on her mom’s hit show, is also against any further plastic surgery procedures for her mother.

“I asked my daughter [Briana Culberson] and she said, ‘Absolutely not. I don’t want you to look pulled. I don’t want anything to look different about you,'” Gunvalson recalls.

Rather than just changing her outside, that she refers to as her “shell,” the reality star also told the publication that she has been spending more time in the gym in recent weeks. According to Vicki, she wishes to work on her “inner-self.”

“It’s really your heart and your mind and what you can do for others and that to me is the most important thing … and being happy and trying to get any insecurity that I have, because we all have them, right? Especially when you throw yourself on a reality TV show and all the haters out there are trying to hate you,” the reality star said. “But I feel that I’m in a really good place in my life for the first time in a long time.”

Things seem to be going well in Gunvalson and Lodge’s relationship. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, it appears as though the Bravolebrity may be ready to take the next step with her boyfriend. The couple have already been dating for two years, and in an interview, Gunvalson confessed that she is “incredibly in love” with Steve, saying that she finally got the quality man that she had been praying for all of these years.

Lodge is Gunvalson’s first boyfriend since her controversial romance with Brooks Ayers came to an end in summer 2015.