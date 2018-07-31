Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals What She Did With Kim Kardashian’s ‘Hater’ Gift

Young starlet Chloë Grace Moretz appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night and dished about her gift from Kim Kardashian.

For Valentine’s Day, Kardashian made a list of lovers and haters and sent each one of them giant chocolate hearts containing her KIMOJI HEART perfume.

According to her interview on the show and E! Online, the If I Stay actress apparently never even saw it.

“No, I never saw it,” Moretz, 21, told host Cohen and fellow guest star Vicki Gunvalson. “I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They’re like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.’ I was like, ‘OK. Cool.’ But, thanks?”

On the Keeping Up with the Kardashian Valentine’s Day episode, Kim explained her Valentine’s Day decision.

“I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine. So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of. Because it’s Valentine’s Day after all,” Kardashian said according to US Weekly. Some of the ladies on the haters’ list were Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, and Moretz.

Moretz made Kardashian’s list of “haters” after they had a Twitter feud a few years back when Kardashian posted a nude photo and Moretz was 100 percent not about it.

“I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies,” Moretz wrote on her twitter, according to E! Online.

let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

Kardashian was quick to respond with, “let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo.”

The feuding continued, at least on the Kardashian end. When Kim tweeted a response to her Snapchat of Taylor Swift agreeing to Kanye using her in “Famous” she said, “Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant.”

Her sister Khloe responded with, “Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloeGMoretz???” and posted two photos of Moretz clad in a bikini top. Mortez was quick to respond, saying one photo was her filming Neighbors 2 and the other was not of her at all and showed a picture of herself actually in a bikini.

The Twitter spats happened in 2016, but it seems like Kardashian doesn’t forgive or forget as she sent Moretz that Valentine’s Day gift this year.

Most recently, Moretz signed on to voice Wednesday Addams in the star-packed new animated Addams Family movie, according to Deadline.