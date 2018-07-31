Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Appear On ‘Flipping Out’ Season 11, Watch A Sneak Peek Here And See Photos

Get a sneak peek at the 'Vanderpump Rules' star's upcoming appearance on the Bravo series.

Lala Kent has been teasing her upcoming appearance on Flipping Out for the past several months on Instagram and now, fans are getting the first look at the 11th season of the Bravo series.

On July 31, Bravo officially confirmed the series’ return and released a dramatic trailer for the upcoming episodes. The network also confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules star, and her expensive taste, would be featured on at least one episode of the new season.

“Will I still be able to do some grand, bad*ss chandeliers?” Kent asks Jeff Lewis in the preview clip.

“Yes,” he replies. “We’re not compromising. He knows by now you’re not cheap.”

“No,” Kent agrees.

Kent and Emmett began dating about two-and-a-half years ago and in recent months, they’ve been working on renovating the home they share in Los Angeles. They’ve also been chronicling their renovations on their Instagram pages and sharing photos of themselves with Lewis.

In a video post shared in June, Emmett, a successful movie and television producer, showed the progress on his home on Instagram and thanked Lewis and a man named Toby for the work they did. Around the same time, Emmett posted a photo of himself and Kent posing with Lewis inside their home.

On the same day that Emmett shared the photo above, Kent posted the same photo on her Instagram page and told her fans and followers that she and Emmett were picking out furniture for their place.

“Furniture picking day with [Jeff Lewis],” she wrote.

Although Lala Kent is no stranger to Bravo cameras having spent the past three seasons starring in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules, Randall Emmett is used to spending his time behind-the-scenes. So, when it comes to appearing on Flipping Out, he may have been a bit out of his element. That said, Kent appears to have a clear view for their home and doesn’t hesitate to take charge when it comes to getting it done.

While Emmett has officially broken the seal when it comes to appearing on a reality show, fans of Vanderpump Rules shouldn’t expect to see the producer making a cameo anytime soon. Instead, when the series returns later this year for Season 7, Kent will once again be appearing solo and chronicling her life outside of her romance.

The trailer for the 11th season of Flipping Out can be seen below.

Flipping Out Season 11 begins airing on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo TV.