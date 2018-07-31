‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Teases Status With Final Rose Recipient Ahead Of Season 14 Finale

What's the latest on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's engagement to her final rose recipient?

Becca Kufrin’s final rose ceremony will air on Episode 10 of The Bachelorette next Monday and fans will finally get to see for certain which man she chose. It’s down to just Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen, and Becca just shared a bit of an update on the status of her relationship now. Is she still with her final pick?

As has previously been detailed by the Inquisitr, spoilers indicate that Becca Kufrin’s final rose goes to Garrett Yrigoyen over Blake Horstmann. Kufrin has previously said she was happy and engaged, and gossip king Reality Steve has detailed that Becca is still with her pick and they remain engaged. However, now the Bachelorette star herself is sharing a small update.

Kufrin chatted with Glamour and they asked her how things have changed in her engagement in the two months since Becca confirmed she had accepted a proposal. Fans will be delighted to hear that the Bachelorette star revealed that things with her fiance are going quite well, and any changes in the relationship have been positive ones.

“It’s just grown exponentially. We’ve just learned so much more about each other, and it’s just grown so much. I’m even happier.”

Some fans have wondered whether there might have been trouble in Becca and Garrett’s relationship after it emerged that he’d previously had some controversial social media activity. Many Bachelorette fans were worried that his social media activity seemed to point toward significantly different values and beliefs between Kufrin and Yrigoyen, thus, foreshadowing relationship issues ahead.

Kufrin was asked whether she talked with her guys about politics and other such topics during her time alone with them, and she said she absolutely did. The Bachelorette star indicated that she didn’t hold anything back, and she doesn’t think her guys did either. Becca said that any questions anybody had were brought up, and it seems she doesn’t believe there were any outstanding issues or concerns.

Viewers have seen Becca say that she was in love with both Blake and Garrett heading into the finale. Now Kufrin says that in terms of how she knew she made the right choice, it’s somewhat unexplainable. The Bachelorette says she felt it in her heart and she picked the man she felt would make her happy for all the years ahead of her.

The Bachelorette spoiler preview for the finale from ABC teases that there will be tears and heartbreak as these final moments play out. Blake and Garrett have been solid frontrunners from the beginning and viewers will be curious to see what plays into her decision as both Yrigoyen and Horstmann prepare to propose.

Will Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s engagement make it in the real world once their Bachelorette filming bubble is fully behind them? Fans will get to learn a lot more after Monday’s finale during the After the Final Rose special and many are hoping that Becca and Garrett really will eventually make it down the aisle.