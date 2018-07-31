Lisa Rinna Confirms She’s ‘Back To Work’ As Filming Begins On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 9

Is she filming with Kyle Richards and the rest of the cast?

Lisa Rinna seems to be filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Days after her co-star Kyle Richards shared a photo of herself filming Season 9 with series regulars Camille Grammer and Faye Resnick in Malibu, California, at Grammer’s beach house, Rinna took to her Twitter page and told her fans and followers she too was “back to work.”

After Rinna’s message, which was shared along with a selfie, was shared, her online audience began asking her what she was back to work doing. At the same time, many suspected it was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she was filming and the timing of her post seemed to go along with that theory.

Over the weekend, the cast of the Bravo reality series appeared to kick off filming with their first scenes at Grammer’s home. Then, a short time later, Richards seemingly confirmed that filming had continued at her home in Encino, California, with returning cast member Teddi Mellencamp and her family, who visited her home for what appeared to be a fun pool day with friends.

Although a number of returning cast members have been seen filming, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Vanderpump haven’t shared any clues about their own returns. Instead, they’ve been active on social media and remained tight-lipped about the upcoming ninth season.

Earlier this year, after appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons, Lisa Vanderpump admitted that she often considers leaving the show.

“It’s not because of being too busy,” she explained to The Daily Dish. “[However], this year we had a long talk about that because I am very busy.”

“I’ve also had moments that have been emotionally driven in my decision of not wanting to come back,” Vanderpump continued. “I mean, Andy said to me at the Season 5 [reunion], ‘I didn’t think you’d come back.’ I really, really did not want to, but my relationship with Kyle has pretty much remained strong, and so that’s a big part of it.”

According to Vanderpump, the network behind the hit reality series has made a point to keep her on board throughout the eight seasons and, admittedly, she’s never regretted her decision to return to the show each year.

“I have an unbelievable relationship with Bravo,” she added. “We cannot forget that and how generous they’ve been in their kind of portrayal of some things that are very close to my heart.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will begin airing sometime later this year.