Kim Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In Revealing Top After Admitting She Only Weighs 119 Pounds

Kim Kardashians stepped out on Monday for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and turned heads by showing off her toned abs in an asymmetrical crop top.

According to a July 31 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian stunned in her latest skimpy outfit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on the late night talk show wearing dark, velvet capri pants, a black crop top that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs, with clear, pointed toe heels on her feet. The mother-of-three wore no jewelry, and even showed off her brand new, shorter hairstyle.

Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just one day after she caused controversy online by posting videos of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, telling her that she is so skinny that she looked like she was anorexic. Kim’s delighted reaction to being called anorexic was too much for some fans to handle, and even called extremely “triggering” by some social media users.

In the videos, Kim also revealed that she is down to weighing only 119 pounds, and less without her hair extensions. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also debuted her brand new hairstyle over the weekend. Karashian’s once long locks have now but cut into a long bob, which falls just under her chin. However, she may be regretting the big change, as she has already told her fans via social media that she is missing her long hair.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel was telling. The reality star opened up about her interactions with President Donald Trump, and even revealed that when he called her on the phone she was naked, and in the middle of a nude photo shoot.

“I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it’s pretty much a nude shoot. So I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up. I’m like, ‘Get me a robe!’ I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, all of these amazing things are happening,'” Kim stated, adding that she wasn’t going to let anything stop her from being herself. “I’m still gonna be me.”

During the interview, Kim Kardashian also revealed that her husband Kanye West does still support Donald Trump, and while he may not agree with all of his policies, he does respect his rise to the top, despite all of his haters and doubters.