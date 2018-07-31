Carole Radziwill Slammed For Blasting Bravo’s Alleged Lack Of Values Amid ‘RHONY’ Exit, Claims ‘People’

An insider is wondering why Carole Radziwill isn't exiting gracefully.

Carole Radziwill announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City last week and shortly thereafter, she took to her Instagram page and suggested Bravo TV had forced her to go against her “value system” during filming.

Following the shocking diss, an insider close to the situation spoke to People magazine, encouraging Radziwill to “exit gracefully” from the show, rather than take aim at the network she’s starred on for the past several years.

“Why not leave gracefully?” the insider said. “To post a poll about being forced to do something against your morals and value system, it’s a burned-bridge type of thing to do. Why be so negative? This does not make sense.”

After confirming her exit with fans, Radziwill shared a poll on her Instagram story in which she asked her fans and followers if they would continue on with a well-paying gig if it meant going against their core values. Although Radziwill didn’t name the show in her post, it seemed clear that she was referring to the series she had just left.

“She is digging in deeper and deeper — and this is all fiction now,” the source continued. “Everybody needs to move on. Stop dredging it up.”

Carole Radziwill joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City during its fifth seasons after the sudden exits of Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, Cindy Barshop, and Kelly Bensimon. Since then, she’s been starring on the series in a full-time role.

Also during Season 5, Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher were added to the cast but Thomson left after the show’s seventh season and Drescher left after Season 6.

Throughout The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10, Carole Radziwill’s main storyline was her ongoing feud with former friend Bethenny Frankel. As fans will recall, the two women formed a friendship after Frankel returned to the show during Season 7 but after Season 9, their good times came to an end.

At one point during the season, Frankel took aim at Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, after he declined a position with her charity. However, as Radziwill later pointed out, the position was an unpaid position and Kenworthy simply couldn’t afford to travel for free at the time he was asked to do so.

To see the last of Carole Radziwill on The Real Housewives of New York City, don’t miss new episodes of Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.