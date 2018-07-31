‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Released From Jail

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been released from jail after spending one week behind bars for violating probation from a previous arrest.

According to a July 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ryan Edwards was released from jail at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee where the Teen Mom OG dad was being held told the magazine that Ryan had his first charge of simple possession of heroin “dismissed.”

Meanwhile, Edwards was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days for the second count. He must now complete six months of probation and five public work days. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Ryan Edwards was arrested on July 23 for the second time this year. He had also been arrested back in March for violating his probation from a past heroin possession charge. He spent a week in jail before being released this time around.

The Teen Mom OG star’s life has been messy the past couple of years. His rumored drug use sparked debate among fans before it was finally confirmed during a shocking scene on the reality series where Ryan drove under the influence and fell asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Later, Ryan Edwards went to rehab but did not complete a full program there. He returned home to a lot of controversy with the mother of his child, Maci Bookout. Maci did not want her son, Bentley, 9, to spend time with his father until she was convinced he was no longer using drugs, and he was passing regular drug tests.

The custody battle got ugly and in March of 2018, Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed for orders of protection against Ryan Edwards. The couple claims that the Teen Mom OG dad threatened to hurt them, take Bentley, and even put a “bullet” in Taylor’s head. They were granted the orders, and now Ryan cannot come within 100 feet of the pair.

In addition, Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, also found out that they were expecting their first child together. Mackenzie is due in a matter of weeks and the pair is said to be adding another little boy to their family.

Recently, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer claimed that they would no longer appear on Teen Mom OG due to the fact that they believe MTV is showing them in a negative light and not focusing on the fact that Ryan is in recovery.