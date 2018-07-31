Paris Jackson To Head To Rehab Following Demi Lovato’s Alleged Overdose Scare, Shares ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato’s reported overdose scare is serving as a wake-up call to many celebrities, including Paris Jackson.

A week ago today, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious by two friends at her Hollywood Hills home. It was later determined that Lovato suffered a possible drug overdose after a relapse in her six years of sobriety. She is expected to make a full recovery though she still remains hospitalized at this time.

And following all of the publicity around Demi’s recent struggles with drugs and alcohol, Paris Jackson is looking to get herself back on the right track. According to Radar Online, the 20-year-old is willingly headed back to rehab. A source close to the model shares that Demi’s overdose really got Paris scared for her own life.

“Demi almost died, and that was a big trigger for Paris to get healthy.”

“She was concerned about Demi, and in shock when she heard the news. She feels her problem could get bigger if not dealt with appropriately,” the source went on to say.

Since the death of her grandfather, Joe Jackson, earlier this month, Paris’ mother, Debbie Rowe, and her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, have become concerned that Paris is slipping into bad habits yet again. And some things that Jackson has experimented with recently include a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol.

“Paris has refused to talk to her family. She was embarrassed and saddened that more wasn’t done for her grandfather when he died, and she had enough.”

In a recent incident, 88-year-old Katherine Jackson confronted her granddaughter at her home in Calabasas. When she arrived there, Paris smelled of alcohol and had a joint in her hand. A visibly drunk and/or high Jackson was stumbling around and clearly was on something. The source believes that Jackson’s circle of friends are partly to blame for Paris’ out-of-control behavior.

“Her friends aren’t good for her and they take advantage of her.”

“At the end of the day. Paris will have a breakdown and it won’t be good for anyone unless she goes back to rehab,” the source dishes.

Like Lovato, Jackson has suffered with inner demons for a while now. When she was just 15-years-old, she had attempted to commit suicide and at the age of 17, ET Online shares that Jackson headed to rehab and finished school at a therapeutic school in Utah. In an interview, Paris has said that both of those things helped to turn her into a completely different person.

“I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” she said at the time.

Hopefully, Paris gets the help she needs.