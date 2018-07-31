Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shows Off Her ‘Mom Bod’ As She Sticks Up For People With ‘Regular Ol’ Bodies’

The swimsuit model says women shouldn't feel pressured to look like the 'killer' models they see on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen wants people with “regular ol’ bodies” to know it’s ok to show them off, and she’s leading by example.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has always been incredibly frank about her struggles with body image and open about sharing all her curves and imperfections with fans. On Monday, she took to Twitter to show off her post-baby body and share with followers that they shouldn’t feel pressured by all the perfect bodies they see on social media.

“Instagram is crazy,” Teigen wrote. “I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”

Chrissy then shared a video of her own shirtless body (though strategically covered), showing off her stretch marks and loose skin from giving birth just a few weeks ago. Followers praised Teigen for her openness and some even shared their own “mom bods.”

“You’ve just made SO many women feel SO much better,” one person wrote.

“do you even understand how much I love you for doing things like this??” wrote another.

This is not the first time that Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her flaws. Though she gained fame as a swimsuit model, Chrissy has been open about the pressure she feels to look a certain way. She even admitted that she gets jealous of other women with more toned bodies or thinner bodies.

“There have been times I’ve cried to John, where I felt like I would never have ‘that’ body,” Teigen said during a discussion at Los Angeles BeautyCon last year (via Marie Claire). “Everyone has a butt now, and curves, and a little waist, and that’s not me…. I’m jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body because of people like you guys…That’s why I don’t post many makeup selfies, because I don’t feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes.”

While she may worry about not having all those things, Chrissy Teigen will always have two beautiful children and her amazing mom bod to show off — and her fans love her for it.