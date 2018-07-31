Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Baby Felicity Up Close On Same Day As ‘Counting On’ Premiere

It's time to meet Felicity Nicole Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar is a first-time mom and she, along with husband Jeremy Vuolo, have taken the time to officially introduce their newborn daughter to the world. The reality TV couple posted a brand new clip on their Jinger and Jeremy website in which they talk about what it’s like to be new parents. Fans also get an up close look at the newest member of the Duggar family.

Jinger and Jeremy first explain the meaning behind the baby’s name. Nicole is Jinger’s middle name and Felicity means supreme joy, as explained by her daddy. The newborn was sleeping the entire time in Jinger’s arms as they were talking. She had on a pink striped outfit and a yellow crocheted cap with a big flower. Her mom loves to shop, and she is more of a fashionista than her sisters. This little girl will likely be dressed in the cutest outfits.

The 24-year-old Duggar daughter is thrilled to finally meet her little one. She expressed her thoughts as she held Felicity for the camera.

“Being first time parents is incredible. It’s something you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think reality hits you, and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world.”

Jeremy chimed in on what the best thing about having a little girl is. He said that the best thing is seeing a piece of both him and Jinger together. The new mom mentioned that Felicity has a little bit of both of them in her. She also said that there are no words to describe holding their new baby.

Felicity would like to introduce herself…https://t.co/9fyoYV1f9a — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) July 30, 2018

The new season of Counting On will have this couple announcing their first pregnancy to their families. Duggar fans will be able to see how Jinger’s pregnancy progresses during the first few months. In addition, there is expected to be the normal labor and delivery episode coming up shortly. The rest of the Duggar family will be featured as well. This new season will see Joe and Kendra’s pregnancy, as well as baby Gideon and Henry. You can’t forget big brother Spurgeon as well. There will be non-stop weddings and babies throughout the next few weeks. Josiah and Lauren’s courtship, and eventually marriage proposal, will be in the forefront this season. Duggar fans will get to know Lauren a bit better

Jeremy Vuolo just recently posted his gratitude on Twitter saying how thankful he is for the opportunity to be able to share their lives on air on TLC. It looks like there will be plenty more for them to share in the future. Counting On resumes on Monday nights on TLC beginning on July 30.