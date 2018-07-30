Demi Lovato’s Family Discussing Conservatorship Following Overdose, According To ‘Radar Online’

After her life-threatening overdose, Demi Lovato’s mother is doing everything in her power to make sure that her daughter gets better.

As fans of the singer know, Lovato relapsed in her sobriety in the course of the past few months and things took a turn for the worse last week when the 25-year-old was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home due to a drug overdose. Since then, the singer has been hospitalized at Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai hospital and her family is to the point where they are seriously considering obtaining a legal conservatorship for the troubled singer.

While no papers have been filed yet, Radar Online shares that Demi’s mother, Dianna Hart, is doing everything in her power to make sure that her daughter gets better, according to an insider.

“Dianna is talking about getting a conservatorship because she does not trust Demi with anything at the moment. She feels like this is the only thing she can do to ensure her daughter will not make the same mistake again.”

Last week, it was reported that the singer would be released from the hospital to go to rehab. But now things have changed. Not only is the singer reportedly being uncooperative and doesn’t want to go to rehab, but Lovato is also reportedly going through some tough medical issues as a result of the drug overdose.

????????‍♀️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 18, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Earlier today, TMZ shared that Lovato is still in the hospital after suffering from complications from her overdose. Sources tell the news outlet that Demi is suffering extreme nausea and a high fever and it is unclear when the singer may be able to leave the hospital.

“She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Other sources close to the singer claim that Demi will remain hospitalized so that her “ongoing” mental health issues may be addressed. The family is strictly limiting who can and cannot visit Demi at the hospital, though there was a disagreement between Demi and her family as to who can come. While Lovato’s hard-partying pals want to be allowed access to the singer, her family wants to put the lid on that and limit visitors to just family and Demi’s ex, Wilmer Valderrama. But Demi was reportedly not having any of that and she still wants her partying pals to be allowed to pay her visits.

Since the news broke, Radar Online’s team has been trying to reach out to Lovato’s team for comment, but so far, they have not responded.