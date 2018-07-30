Demi Lovato Takes A Turn For The Worse While Recovering From Overdose And Now ‘Very, Very Sick’, ‘TMZ’ Reports

The singer remains hospitalized nearly a week after her reported drug overdose.

Demi Lovato has reportedly hit a snag during her recovery from an overdose, suffering complications that include extreme nausea and a high fever as she remains in the hospital.

The singer has been in a Los Angeles hospital for nearly a week, after suffering what was reported to be a drug overdose. While she initially was believed to have escaped the incident without suffering any serious complications, and was expected to make a full recovery, Lovato later fell ill from complications related to her overdose, TMZ reported.

The report cited “sources with firsthand knowledge” who said that Demi Lovato has been suffering nausea and a high fever. Her release from the hospital remains uncertain, though she is still expected to make a full recovery.

While there are some conflicting reports on what substance caused the overdose, a number of outlets reported she had been taking heroin and that she was revived with the drug Narcan, which rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Others have claimed that Lovato was on methamphetamine at the time of her overdose.

It was not clear if the turn in Demi Lovato’s health was an unexpected complication. While the report did not explicitly state the cause of her downturn, both nausea and fever can be symptoms of heroin withdrawal.

The news about Demi Lovato’s condition comes amid a growing controversy about her reported downward spiral that took place in recent weeks. Reports indicated that friends and family tried to stage an intervention for the singer, but she refused to get help.

Many of Demi’s fans have pointed fingers at backup dancer Dani Vitale, who was part of a group of friends with Lovato on an all-night binge before her overdose. As People magazine reported, Vitale spoke out on Instagram, saying that she truly cared about her friend.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance,” she wrote.

Vitale added, “Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the one who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.”

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Defends Herself after OD Criticism https://t.co/03tJVIkrfQ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 30, 2018

It was not immediately clear when Demi Lovato could be released from the hospital, or where she will be headed next. She has already canceled her tour, but there are conflicting reports on whether she will be immediately headed to rehab.