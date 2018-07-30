‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: ‘Men Tell All’ Brings Confessions From David, Chris, & Joe, An Accusation From Jordan

'The Bachelorette' spoilers indicate that the guys will be getting testy as they face off during Monday night's 'Men Tell All'

Becca Kufrin’s Men Tell All special airs Monday night, and the latest Bachelorette spoilers indicate that there are juicy moments on the way. Gossip king Reality Steve already shared some juicy tidbits from filming, but now sneak peeks from ABC give some sense of what parts made it through the editing process.

ABC teases that Monday’s Men Tell All will start off with a juicy preview packed with Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. Some of the contestants will be there in the audience, and of course, quite a few of Becca Kufrin’s men will be involved as well. Viewers will see drama play out between Colton Underwood and Jean Blanc, as has been previously noted by the Inquisitr, and there will be plenty of discussion about Jordan Kimball.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Jordan will continue to be the same Jordan that drove viewers a bit crazy earlier this season. However, his nemesis, David Ravitz, will come under fire from some of the other guys. An ABC sneak peek reveals that David will acknowledge that he should have been more focused on Becca rather than Jordan.

Wills Reid will say that practically every conversation David had about Becca seemed to fixate on Jordan, but Ravitz seemingly wants to argue this. In addition, Jason Tartick will go so far as to say that David seemed to be something of a bully in this situation, as Jordan never attacked Ravitz. David will end up admitting that he took things too far, and viewers will be curious to see how things go between these two during Bachelor in Paradise.

The men are BACK and they have a lot to say. Who are you most excited to see? #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/xajuGCS0i9 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 30, 2018

Chris Randone will be taken to task for his meltdown before his elimination. The Bachelorette spoilers note that Leo Dottavio will talk about how Chris’ meltdown ruined his own date with Becca, and Randone will admit that he lost control and that the wheels fell off. He’ll get some grief from fellow bachelor Connor Obrochta, who will tear into him for being so crazed over not getting time with Becca when he’d just had an individual date.

“Joe the Grocer” Amabile will get some camera time too, and host Chris Harrison will ask him how his Bachelorette experience was. In true Joe fashion of figuring that less is more, Amabile will initially simply reply that his experience was “pretty bad.” Of course, that’s because he went home on the first night, but fans fell for him immediately and he will be back for Bachelor in Paradise.

Wills Reid and Colton Underwood will have some time in the hot seat talking about their experiences, and Becca Kufrin will face her guys. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Colton will ask Becca whether the situation with Tia Booth, or his virginity, played a role in his elimination.

The men have questions, but does Becca have answers? Don't miss a second of the drama! #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/C2Dbqbe4iG — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 28, 2018

Previews have shown that at some point, Jordan will jump into the fray and seemingly accuse Colton of playing girls. A sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter page shows Kimball questioning why Tia would come back for Colton if Underwood had made it clear their brief romance was over. It looks like Underwood is pretty steamed by this insinuation, but viewers will have to tune in to see how the editing factors into this one.

By the looks of things, Monday’s Men Tell All will be a juicy one for viewers. Next week is the Bachelorette finale and spoilers tease that it could be a brutal one for Becca Kufrin as she gives her final rose to either Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann. Will there be a happy ending this season? Fans are hoping that’s the case and can’t wait to see what comes next.