Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In See-Through Bodysuit For Date Night With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a see-through bodysuit during date night with Kanye West on Saturday.

According to a July 29 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian debuted her brand new short hairstyle as she donned a skintight sheer bodysuit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the sexy outfit, complete with a silver metallic skirt, pointed toe heels, and sunglasses, despite the fact that it was dark outside.

Kanye West wore paint-covered jeans, a gray short-sleeved t-shirt, sneakers, and gold chains around his neck for the outing. Meanwhile, Kardashian also rocked her new, short hairstyle. Kim debuted her long bob during the date night with her husband, wearing her freshly cut shoulder-length locks parted down the middle and very straight. The mother of three also showed off her new, thinner figure.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been hitting the gym hard lately. She’s been noticeably toner and thinner in recent months, and took to her Instagram story over the weekend to reveal that she weighed 119 pounds after her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, were teasing her for being so thin.

Kim’s famous siblings gave her a hard time about her weight, and even questioned whether or not she ever ate food. However, Kardashian seemed to love the attention, thanking her sisters for the remarks about her thin frame.

Kim Kardashian goes braless in a skintight bodysuit for date with Kanye https://t.co/qGV6iMULab — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, crazy rumors have been flying around about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. One such rumor claims that the reality star and her rapper husband have been “faking” their marriage for publicity, and that they have a pact to stay together for the sake of their images.

Outlets have reported that Kim and Kayne have a major “lack of love,” and that for the good of their brands and their three children they are keeping their loveless marriage alive. However, Gossip Cop reveals that those rumors are completely false.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spending a lot of time together over the summer, despite the rapper’s hectic work schedule. They’ve celebrated milestones such as their wedding anniversary, daughter North’s birthday, Kanye’s birthday, and his album release parties. The pair even took a family vacation to Idaho together during the Fourth of July holiday.

Kim Kardashian has been by her husband’s side through all the good times and bad times, and it seems their marriage is just fine.