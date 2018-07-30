Denise Richards Lowered Price On Hidden Hills Home Due To Role On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Reports ‘TMZ’

Denise Richards wants out of her Hidden Hills home -- fast.

Denise Richards has been trying to sell her Hidden Hills mansion for some time and now that she’s reportedly signed on to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9, she’s ready to unload her Los Angeles home as quickly as she possibly can.

According to a July 29 report from TMZ, Richards recently lowered the price of her Hidden Hills pad because she knows she will be confronted by her neighbors if she attempts to film the Bravo series on her property. As the outlet explained, neighbors reportedly threw a fit in 2008 when the actress being starring in the short-lived E! Network reality series, It’s Complicated.

Richards’ Hidden Hills home includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and was reduced by nearly $1.3 million at the end of last year. Then, last week, amid rumors of her addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards dropped the price even more and finally sold it for $4.995 million.

TMZ went on to reveal that years ago after neighbors complained about production on It’s Complicated, the property management company in charge of the area banned all production companies from filming in Richards’ neighborhood.

Although Richards’ home has finally sold, the outlet said that it is not yet clear whether or not she’s found a new home, or where she’s planning to live now that she’s left her Hidden Hills neighborhood.

News of Denise Richards’ addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first hit the web last week. At the time, a source told E! News that the actress and mother of three was “in the running” to appear in a full-time role during the Bravo reality show’s ninth season.

She’s “being tested” as “the only new person” for Season 9, an insider told the outlet. “They’re hoping for a casting similar to Lisa Rinna’s… Someone who’s already famous with an interesting [and] unusual family life.”

According to a second source who spoke to E! News, Richards has already begun filming scenes for the show with her three children and producers believe she will have a great storyline for the show. They also think she will fit in well with the other women, especially considering she already knows a number of them, including her fellow actress Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 began production earlier this month and is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year. A premiere date has not yet been set.