Britney Spears Enjoys Fruit Plate With Shirtless Dancers In Latest Instagram Post

Britney Spears appears to be having a great time on tour!

Over the course of the last few weeks, the mother of two has shared countless photos of herself on her highly-anticipated “Tell Me You Love Me” tour. Not only has the singer gone go-karting with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in New Jersey, but she also had the opportunity to play at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall while on tour.

And just last night, the singer ended her United States leg of the tour with a show in Florida. To celebrate the occasion, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her pre-show routine with fans. In the image, Spears holds up a plate of fruit and she opens her mouth and makes a silly face for the camera. She is surrounded by a number of her male backup dancers, as a few of them don green jackets.

The other dancers in the snapshot appear shirtless, wearing only black pants, black boots, and suspenders. Clearly, they must have a grueling dancing routine on stage as each and every one of them sport six pack abs. Most of the dancers make silly faces in the photo and they appear to be a close-knit group. In the caption of the image, the 36-year-old tells fans that they enjoyed a fruit plate prior to their Florida show.

Within just hours of the post, Spear’s photo has already earned a lot of attention among her Instagram followers wih over 113,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments. Many fans were quick to chime in on how amazing Spears and her backup dancers look while other fans took the opportunity to comment on the fact that they are super excited to see Britney at one of her upcoming shows.

“Loved every minute of your show last night.”

“Super boys!!! I like your songs! You are very talented,” another fan wrote.

“You are sold out in Ireland!!! I saw you the last time you were here,” one more chimed in.

According to her website, Britney is now finished with her United States tour performances and she will head across the pond to perform a few shows in Europe. Spears will begin her European leg of the tour on August 4 in Brighton, United Kingdom. She will then travel and make stops in cities like Berlin, Oslo, and Dublin.

Eventually, the tour will end on September 1 at the Tower Fest in Blackpool, United Kingdom.